In what may be the fastest murder trial in recent Kerr County history, Robert Francis Bilunas was convicted on Tuesday of killing Xiomara Renee Saenz.
Prosecutor Stephen Harpold, in his closing statements, said what had happened to Saenz, 38, in 2018 wasn’t the result of her falling out of a chair or overdosing on drugs, as Bilunas suggested.
“This was none other than pure, unadulterated, violent murder,” Harpold told the court, and said he believed Bilunas had punched her, banged her head on the floor and strangled her.
Bilunas, whose trial began Tuesday morning, chose to have a judge assess guilt and punishment. He’d been in the county jail since his arrest on Sept. 29, 2018, shortly after the death of Saenz. After the defense and prosecution rested Tuesday afternoon, it took less than 10 seconds for 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson to enter his finding of guilt on the charge of first-degree murder.
Evidence submitted in court included testimony from a medi- cal examiner, police officers and a woman whom Bilunas called, pur- portedly to assist with Saenz. Other evidence included autopsy photos and footage from various devices such as police body cameras and an interview-room video camera. Defense attorney Kurt Rudkin, in his closing statements, pointed out that no witnesses could tes- tify that they saw Bilunas commit a criminal act involving Saenz. He also noted that Bilunas had willingly allowed himself to be questioned four times by police. Rudkin also said a combination of two of the medications found in Saenz’s body in her autopsy — one of which was found at a toxic level — could have led to her death.
Medical examiner Leisha Wood, who performed an autopsy on Saenz’s body, said the medications discovered were of the type used to treat bipolar disorder, anxiety, seizure disorders and migraines. Wood testified that suffocation and/or strangulation were the likely cause of Saenz’s death.
Harpold pointed out several instances in which Bilunas gave dubious information to police investigators:
Bilunas told police police Saenz had come to the automotive garage where he lived and worked. This was not true, as he later admitted and surveillance video showed; he actually had picked her up in his vehicle in violation of a protective order placed against him after he beat her up days prior.
He told police the cameras outside the garage were nonfunctional; this was not true.
He told police Saenz was intoxicated; this didn’t seem to be true, as no intoxicant was apparently found in the autopsy.
He told police Saenz sent him a text message saying “if I can’t be with you, I’m going to kill myself.” This wasn’t true, according to investigators who searched her phone.
He indicated to police that Saenz’s phone was nearby on a counter. This wasn’t true, as investigators later found it hidden behind some automotive parts.
He told police he found Saenz facedown and unconscious, apparently overdosed. But Wood said Saenz died by asphyxiation by suffocation and/or strangulation.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 25.
Saenz and Bilunas appear to have had a checkered history together. In June 2015, Saenz had been doing prison time in New York for violating probation on a felony theft charge from 2012, according to the York Dispatch. She was released from prison for a dental appointment, Bilunas picked her up in a vehicle and they went to the appointment. But instead of bringing her back, the pair fled to Texas. They were captured at a remote hunting camp in Arroyo City by U.S. Marshals and other officers.
A New York state trooper is quoted in the York Dispatch as saying Saenz had family at the hunting camp who were willing to get her and Bilunas jobs there.
No relatives of Bilunas or Saenz were seen at the trial when the verdict was entered.
