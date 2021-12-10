Kindergarten and first grade students were on hand to welcome Mo the Buffalo as he presented a check for $7,500 to Tally Principal Gena Carpenter for being one of 10 gold prize winners in an online treasure hunt. In the front row, from left, are Ryan Olivares, first grade; Heidi Haas, first grade; Eva Lopez, kindergarten; Peighton Sanders, kindergarten; Liam Chatelain, kindergarten; Darren Espinoza, kindergarten; Grey Sumrall, kindergarten and J.D. Solis, kindergarten. In the back row, from left, are Carpenter, Genesis Morris, fifth grade and Mo the Buffalo.
Gena Carpenter, Tally Elementary School principal, received a check for $7,500 for earning one of the top prizes in an online treasure hunt. Carpenter was one of 10 gold prize winners in Hilltop Securities Hilltop Hunt, a contest for Texas public school educators.
Hilltop Securities is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year by donating $75,000 to support Texas public schools.
