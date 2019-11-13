The first in a series of Coffee With A Cop events has been postponed until next Wednesday, the police department announced this morning.
The events, organized by a married couple who owns the local McDonald's restaurants, are intended to allow residents to meet with local police officers to discuss community issues, learn more about them and build good relationships in an informal, relaxed environment.
The McDonald's restaurant on North Sidney Baker publicized the postponement on its roadside sign this morning.
The first Coffee With A Cop event will from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the 600 Sidney Baker St. McDonald's restaurant.
Kevin Mazzu, co-owner of the three restaurant locations in Kerrville, said the events will be quarterly and rotate between the establishments.
Kevin and Lis Mazzu took over the Kerrville McDonald's restaurants in April after moving from California, where they also owned McDonald's restaurants, according to an article published by The Sheet. The couple also sponsored coffee with a cop events in California.
"We enjoy being involved in the community and we like doing things with the schools, families and with law enforcement," said Kevin Mazzu in a recent phone interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.