The Doyle School Community Center received support for an additional $100,000 from local economic improvement corporation during the EIC's meeting on Monday.
Previously, the EIC approved $400,000, in support, but the Doyle Center required more in order to have portable buildings during the renovation period and for other improvements for the project.
"This project and the renovations are something that has been a long-time coming," said Karen Mattox, community navigator for Hope 4 Health, an organization involved with the project. "Doyle is the center of the community."
IMPROVEMENTS
Some of the renovations include improving security, the air system, the kitchen, technology and the front entrance.
"The building has aged to the tipping point of sustainability," said Doyle board president, Kay Tally-Foos. "Some of the issues that are occurring now for Doyle have to do with the constant repurposing done during the time the Kerrville Independent School District owned the building. Cords, disabled fire alarm systems, disabled phone systems and bell systems all hang from the walls and ceilings."
"The building's temperature is rarely comfortable," Tally-Foos added.
The grant will also pay for setting up office space, as the community center hired five new full-time employees.
TIMELINE
Tally-Foos said they hope to start renovation early in August and finish by the end of February.
While the renovations are happening, the center's operations will continue in some portable buildings so that the project is as speedy as possible.
OTHER FUNDING
The project also received $200,000 from the Perry and Ruby Stevens Charitable Foundation and $200,000 from the Hal & Charlie Peterson Foundation.
The center is waiting to hear back from applying for $225,000 from the Mabee Foundation and $50,000 from a Healthy Cities Fund for a food bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.