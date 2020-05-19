The city of Ingram has accused a handful of property owners of contributing to the presence of potentially deadly bacteria by their refusal to comply with a wastewater connection ordinance, although the city’s critics say it’s an unfounded effort to fast-track the case.
The city argues that an emergency court order for the owners to connect their properties to the wastewater system — effectively ending the legal battle — is warranted due to the presence of E. coli in water samples taken after rainfall in March. But the attorney representing the property owners says the court needs to secure sworn testimony from city officials, who he says have information relevant to his clients' allegations, which involve accusations of improprieties at Ingram City Hall.
But the most recent development on the case came on May 18, when the defendants’ attorney, Roger Gordon, filed a motion asking 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson to recuse himself, due to his involvement, alongside Ingram’s prosecutor, Ilse Bailey, in helping the city of Ingram get USDA funding for its wastewater project in the 2000s. Bailey, representing the city, is prosecuting the defendants in municipal court at the same time as the 198th civil suit.
Emerson was county attorney from 2005-2009, “a four-year period where Plaintiff’s counsel Ilse Bailey also worked for Kerr county under Emerson’s supervision,” states Gordon’s recusal motion. “During his tenure as County Attorney and in conjunction with Bailey, Kerr County worked with the City of Ingram to secure financing required to expand the wastewater treatment system in Kerr County.”
The county commissioners court designated Ingram a colonia in 2005, thereby making the city eligible for millions of dollars in USDA grants and loans. The city has spent more than $10 million in grants and loans, some from non-USDA sources, to connect less than 700 Ingram properties to Kerrville’s treatment plant. City officials say they need more than $4 million more in USDA monies to connect about 125 properties — but this number is in doubt, as it appears an RV park wasn’t included in the next phase of the wastewater project until after the funds were approved.
The colonia designation was made while Emerson, as county attorney, served as legal counsel for the commissioners court. Emerson also was county attorney when the county entered various “formal and informal agreements related to wastewater collection/treatment and permitting,” including an agreement between the county and city regarding septic system decommissioning.
“The colonia designation provided by Judge Emerson’s client on that fateful day in February 2005 was the first of many arbitrary governmental decisions implicated in the lawsuit before the Court,” Gordon’s motion states.
In the city’s most recent court filing, attorney Scott Tschirhart says he collected “stormwater” samples on March 19 that tested positive for E. coli at a water-testing lab in Kerrville.
It’s not clear whether the bacteria was present due to human or animal waste. Runoff after rainfall has the tendency to carry various mammalian waste on which the bacteria prefers to feed. The test to differentiate between human and animal waste was not conducted on Tschirhart’s sample, according to the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, which runs the lab.
The samples were taken the same day as rainfall in the area, according to the the local USDA laboratory and wunderground.com. The UGRA urges people to “use caution after heavy rainfall,” as contaminants can be washed into the river,” said UGRA natural resources coordinator Tara Bushnoe in a May 18 email. She added people should wait about five days after heavy rainfall before swimming. There was .02 inches of rain in Kerrville that day, .06 inches the day before, and more than half an inch on March 16, according to the local USDA laboratory.
Tschirhart filed an verified emergency motion for enforcement on May 13 that included the positive E. coli lab results and references to statutes that allow municipalities to bring civil action against property owners who have “dangerously damaged or deteriorated structures or improvements” such as septic systems. The filing also cites another portion of the statute that authorizes legal action regarding effluent discharge “other than from a non-point source.” According to an EPA factsheet, non-point source pollution “generally results from land runoff, precipitation, atmospheric deposition, drainage, seepage or hydrologic modification.”
Tschirhart said he collected the samples in Ingram on March 19 after rainfall and submitted them to the UGRA lab in Kerrville the same day for testing. The UGRA test only detects the bacteria, not whether the microbes are growing on human or animal waste, an official with that agency said on May 18.
Any E. coli amount higher than 399 colonies of bacteria per 100 milliliters of water poses an increased risk of infection to swimmers, according to the state’s environmental protection agency. According to Tschirhart's motion, the samples showed levels of 727, 1,300 and more than 2,420 colonies of bacteria per 100 ml.
“The sample that showed the levels in excess of 2,420 was taken in an open drainage directly adjacent to the children’s playground in Ingram Park and would have been accessible to any child who wandered into the drainage,” states Tschirhart’s motion. “This condition presents a clear and present danger to residents and visitors.”
Tschirhart’s motion asks Emerson to assess a civil penalty on each defendant, for each property, not to exceed $5,000 per day until the owners take action to connect their properties to the wastewater system. The motion also asks Emerson to “enjoin, correct and abate the dangerous conditions at Defendants’ respective properties so that it no longer presents a substantial danger of injury or an adverse health impact to persons other than Defendants.”
The UGRA was only involved in testing the water, not in taking the water samples, UGRA officials said recently. When UGRA staff take water samples, as they often do, they follow strict guidelines dictating chain of custody and how and where samples are to be taken, depending on the nature of the site, officials said. Sampling and testing guidelines are set by the National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program.
When asked by The Times whether he followed NELAP standards, Tschirhart said he followed guidelines provided by the UGRA lab. UGRA’s sampling guidelines can be found on its website.
During an interview with The Times on May 15, Tschirhart said he obtained another sample on May 14 in a ditch next to the playground — in the same location that reportedly yielded the highest concentration of the bacteria. He submitted that sample to the UGRA lab, and results will be available at a later date, he said.
“I’m very concerned with the levels of E. coli,” Tschirhart said.
He’s hoping Emerson will set a hearing on the motion “as soon as possible, because we’ve got summertime coming up and all of the water flowing into the river, and that’s what we’re concerned about is people using the water for recreation.”
“Now that they’re easing the coronavirus restrictions, people are going to want to get outside,” Tschirhart said.
