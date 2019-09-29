A 33-year-old Comfort man who went on a crime spree this year was sentenced to 16 months in state jail Friday after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, including burglaries, assault and credit card abuse.
Michael Jeffrey McCollum appeared before 198th District Judget Melvin “Rex” Emerson on Friday and pleaded guilty to at least 10 felonies, including:
• Burglarizing a building on Feb. 3
• Burglarizing a habitation on April 9 and stealing a cast-iron stove and wooden butter churn.
• Burglarizing two buildings on April 9 and stealing, or attempting to steal, a forge, an anvil, tools, a wicker baby carriage and golf clubs.
• Using a family member’s credit card without her consent on Jan. 25.
• Burglarizing a building on Jan. 27 and stealing an ATV.
• Burglarizing a building on Feb. 3 and stealing an ATV.
• Burglarizing a habitation on Jan. 23 and trying to steal firearms.
• Punching a man in the head on May 28, for which he had been charged with felony assault of a person older than 65.
These felonies were at least indirectly drug-related, according to 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe. Earlier this month, 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams sentenced McCollum to 10 years probation — concurrent with the other sentences — on a third degree felony drug possession charge. According to court records, the drug was either cocaine, methamphetamine, or heroin — it wasn’t immediately clear.
As part of his probation terms, McCollum is required to successfully complete a chemical dependency treatment program and follow all recommendations of a treatment plan issued by the state mental health authority.
Emerson convicted McCollum of some of the charges, but allowed him a chance to avoid convictions on others provided he successfully complete 10 years of deferred adjudication probation. All of his sentences are to run concurrently.
McCollum was convicted of the credit card abuse charge and two of the burglary charges; on these charges, he was sentenced to regular probation. If he violates those three five-year agreements, he could be sent to state jail for as many as six years. If he violates probation on the two charges of burglary of a habitation, he could be sentenced to as many as 40 years in prison.
McCollum was sentenced to 16 months in state jail on one of the charges of burglary of a building, although about four months were credited to this sentence due to time spent in the county jail awaiting trial.
Most of the crimes reportedly occurred on a ranch in Comfort. McCollum appears to have been living at the ranch with relatives at the time of his arrest earlier this year. The emergency contact information he provided to police at the time of his arrest was the ranch’s number.
Emerson ordered McCollum to pay a $2,500 fine, about $2,000 in court costs and restitution to his victims totalling about $5,500. He also was ordered to have “no contact of any kind” with his victims.
According to court records, a family member told the county that McCollum had not worked for more than a year. This was used as evidence McCollum was indigent and eligible for a court-appointed attorney. According to an affidavit of indigence, McCollum had zero income, zero expenses, and zero assets as of May. Emerson ordered McCollum to pay $2,100 for the court-appointed attorney.
The county stands to make thousands of dollars — and possibly much more — from McCollum’s case. As much as $330,000 in bonds were put up to secure MccCollum’s release following his arrest earlier this year. The county is in the process of attempting to seize all or part of the bonds put up by David Bonding Company. McCollum was accused of three felony counts of failing to appear in court. Two of the accusations were dismissed. For the third, McCollum received a sentence of 10 years deferred adjudication probation.
"The county is in the process of attempting to seize all or part of the bonds put up by David Bonding Company." I would sure like to see some follow up reporting on this bond collection effort.
