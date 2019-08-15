This evening, football fans will receive their first taste of Friday night lights of 2019.
After two weeks of practices, Center Point, Ingram and Tivy all host scrimmages tonight. The Pirates will square off against Comfort and St Gerard, The Warriors will play Lytle, and the Antlers will welcome former rival Boerne to Antler Stadium.
The biggest priority in any scrimmage is to avoid unnecessary injuries, so expect Tivy to rest players dealing with any minor discomfort.
Tivy’s coaches also said they plan on keeping things simple tonight, running their base offensive and defensive packages. They just want to see how their players perform against opposing competition and address any mistakes they spot on film in the following week of practice.
“We want to make sure our effort is where we want it to be — the desire to get to the football,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “It’s just a matter of seeing (our players) under live pressure. When you are practicing against yourself, you are very comfortable. Going against somebody else changes the dynamics a bit. This scrimmage will give us a better gauge of where we are.”
