Jeffrey Epstein’s prison death has been ruled a suicide by hanging, the medical examiner’s office said Friday.
Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on Aug. 10, touching off outrage and disbelief over how such a high-profile prisoner could have gone unwatched.
Epstein who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution, was accused of providing girls to powerful men over the years. He donated tens of millions of dollars to Harvard and other causes, and his friends over the years have included Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Britain’s Prince Andrew, former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, among others.
This information was gathered from various news sources*:
• Epstein was found hanging with a bedsheet wrapped around his neck and secured to the top of a bunk bed. Epstein, who was 6 feet tall, is said to have killed himself by kneeling toward the floor and strangling himself with the makeshift noose.
• Had Epstein remained on suicide watch, he would not have been allowed to possess a bedsheet and would have been subject to frequent checks by guards.
• Epstein was taken off suicide watch following a July neck injury sustained in his cell, which he shared with Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer facing quadruple murder charges. Tartaglione was later cleared of wrongdoing.
• An autopsy revealed Epstein sustained broken neck bones, including a fracture of the hyoid. “The frequency of a fractured hyoid is more in cases of strangulation in comparison to cases of hanging,” states a factsheet by the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
• Two guards slept through cell checks, left Epstein alone for three hours the night of his death, and are accused of falsifying records. They were supposed to check on Epstein every 30 minutes. The guards were placed on leave and the warden of the jail was reassigned. It appears Epstein had been dead one to two hours before he was found.
• Security cameras do not point into cells at the jail, but capture whether someone enters or leaves each cell.
• Shrieking and shouting reportedly was heard from Epstein’s cell the morning he died. It is unclear who was making the noises or when they were heard.
• Igor Zinoviev, Epstein’s former bodyguard, told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer that someone “helped” Epstein die.
• Just prior to Epstein’s death, these court records detailing allegations against him and other influential people were unsealed: https://bit.ly/2yZ17rz
