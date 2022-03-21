The city of Kerrville has executed a land contract for a 7.1-acre tract of land at the corner of Clearwater Paseo and Rio Monte Drive for the construction of the future Public Safety Facility. It is near several access roads, including Texas 27, Texas Loop 534 and East Main Street. A 180-day inspection period is included in the contract to complete all necessary due diligence by the city and to await the results of the May 7 Bond election.
