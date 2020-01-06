BOERNE — The Boerne Area Democrats will have a membership meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Longhorn Cafe, second floor, 369 S. Esser, Boerne.
Guest speaker will be Bunny Boyd of the League of Women Voters of the Hill Country, who will discuss “The Suffrage Movement and the League of Women Voters in Texas.”
Boyd is currently a member at large on the Leadership Team for the Hill Country League of Women Voters.
“The league is where hands-on work to safeguard democracy leads to civic improvement,” said a spokesman for the organization. “The Hill Country chapter is proud of its efforts to inform and empower voters, including its recent initiative to offer election voter guides in Spanish.”
The league is also seeking to learn other ways to inform and empower voters through its “door-knocking” project.
This year, LWV celebrates the 100th anniversary of the League and Women’s Right to Vote. For details, visit www.my.lwv.org/texas/hill-country.
For information on the Boerne Area Democrats, visit www.boerne-area-democrats.com.
