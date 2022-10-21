Brandon Kan’s family and friends pose with the books that his teammates donated to the Hal Peterson Middle School Library. They are, from left, Ly Kan ( his mom), Britney ( his sister), Tong Hap Kan (his father), Peyton Bailey (teammate) and Wiley Landrum (teammate). Britney, Brandon’s sister, was the first person to check out one of the donated books.
Four books on football were donated to the Hal Peterson Middle School library this week in memory of Brandon Kan, who died in a fall three years ago at the age of 12. He was on the middle school football team and was very popular among his teammates.
Katie Butler, librarian at HPMS, hosted a brief memorial for the young man Wednesday, Oct 19, in the school library, attended by Kan’s family, friends and teachers who knew him, including his football coach.
