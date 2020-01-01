A 40-year-old woman pleaded guilty to possessing from 4-200 grams of methamphetamine and received probation this month.
Linda Marie Rodriguez, who has a Lancaster address on file with the sheriff’s office, was sentenced to five years of probation on Dec. 2 by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. after pleading guilty to possessing the drug on Dec. 29, 2018. Her charge was a felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under Texas law.
Rodriguez can avoid a felony conviction if she completes five years of probation, which includes successfully completing a drug/alcohol addiction treatment program. She also was ordered to surrender the firearm she possessed on Dec. 29, 2018. Possessing a firearm while committing a crime is a misdemeanor under state law. Emerson also fined Rodriguez $2,500 and ordered her to pay $413 in court costs.
