Mo-Ranch is now taking applications from nonprofits interested in being beneficiaries during the next annual Polar Bear Plunge in 2021.
Every year, individuals and businesses raise money for a local nonprofit by sliding down the 116-foot-long, 35-foot-high Mo-Ranch slide into the Guadalupe River on New Year’s Day. For the past 27, going on 28 years, the tradition has been organized by Mo-Ranch.
“We just really enjoy being able to help others and connecting with our community,” said Marketing and Communications Manager Breanna Larsen. “We have the slide, we have the Guadalupe, so it’s a great event.”
The amount of money raised each year depends on how many people come to the event and how participants connect with the community. In the past, nonprofit beneficiaries have raised anywhere from $28,000 to $70,000.
All of the events combined have raised more than $370,000 for places such as Star Ranch, the Hill Country College Fund and Habitat for Humanity.
“(It’s) become a true tradition, and people love coming down and going down the slide,” Larsen said. “We really appreciate them coming out year after year and supporting different nonprofits.”
In order to be considered, nonprofits must provide charitable or educational needs in Kerr County, promote and encourage community involvement, have a clearly defined mission and have a plan for any potential funds raised, according to a press release.
Those nonprofits interested must also submit an essay and proof of 501(c)(3) status.
Decisions are usually made about two or so weeks after the deadline, which this year is Jan. 31.
“We really just want a place that fosters and supports growth,” Larsen said. “If they’re working with children (for example), what actions are taken to foster growth in that child?”
She added that Mo-Ranch especially considers those who are new and have never received funding from the plunge before.
Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 31. The application can be found online at moranch.org/polarbear.
To send completed applications or for more information, contact Larsen at 800-460-4401 ext. 272, bclarsen@moranch.org or through the mail:
Presbyterian Mo-Ranch Assembly
Attn: Breanna Larsen
2229 FM 1340
Hunt, TX 78024
