If the city of Kerrville can do everything that Bessie Fifer was seeing on Thursday night she would be very happy about the future of the historic Doyle area neighborhood.
At the Doyle School Community Center, consultants and city staff hosted an open house to help visualize some of the improvements planned for the neighborhood.
“If they implement the things that they said they would, I think it would be a great thing for the community,” said Bessie Fifer, who was present at the meeting.
The Kerrville city-wide plan, also known as the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, calls for the creation of smaller 20-year plans for
neighborhoods. Those plans are designed to be attainable, implementable bits, said city consultant Monica Heid of Prologue Planning Services.
The Doyle area neighborhood is the first of those neighborhoods to get a plan.
In the past, the city conducted interviews with residents and held an open house for Doyle area community members to gather ideas of what to include in the plan. The second open house, held Thursday, was to ensure that the feedback gathered thus far is on the right track.
Some priorities that the city gathered from residents include better streets and sidewalks, more activities, improving the Doyle School Community Center and maintaining the sense of history and community.
“I would like to see (trucks) come through and check blood pressure, diabetes,” said Beverly Goodloe, who just moved to the neighborhood from the Victoria area. “Where I’m from, I was involved in stuff like that and I would like to see that here.”
She added that children’s safety is also a huge concern for her, as did Fifer.
“We really need an after-school program that works for all kids,” Fifer said. “There’s a lot of kids in the neighborhood and if they wanted to come down to (the Doyle Center), things would be available for them. ... The kids are always in the street walking to Carver Park, so we definitely need sidewalks.”
Residents also said they were interested in improving Carver Park, which over the last few months has received some attention, such as more grills, updated signage, a scarified concrete basketball court and new basketball backboards and nets.
Roderick Fifer-Goodloe, who was born and raised in the neighborhood, said that he was especially concerned about the keeping the Mountain View Cemetery clean.
“I just want the different areas of this place to be shown as historical,” Fifer-Goodloe said.
The next step is to review the priorities and make changes based on the new feedback, incorporate it into a drafted plan and eventually take it to Kerrville City Council for approval in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.