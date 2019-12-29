A Center Point man serving an 18-year prison sentence on a methamphetamine dealing conviction claims his sentence should be overturned because officers used bad information and a faulty search warrant
The attorney for Patrick Thomas Childers, who was sentenced to prison in March, submitted a brief to the Fourth Court of Appeals that argues the search warrant that yielded the meth was obtained using information that was three to seven months old, and from unreliable persons, and the warrant itself was overbroad — it purported to authorize the search of 178 separate platted properties in Center Point.
Following an investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and a 216th grand jury indictment, Childers pleaded guilty earlier this year to dealing 4-200 grams of meth and, pursuant to a plea agreement, was sentenced to prison by Judge Sid Harl. This guilty plea and sentence came after Carroll argued late last year that his client’s Fourth Amendment rights had been violated due to problems with the search warrant and procedural violations. District Judge N. Keith Williams declined to grant Carroll’s motion to suppress evidence — the methamphetamine — seized by sheriff’s investigators in a workshop in a barn at 218 Stoney Hills Road owned by a business owner who employed Childers.
Carroll, in a brief to the Fourth Court of Appeals in September, argues Williams erred in not throwing out the evidence, because the affidavit leading to two search warrants was based on old allegations of drug activity in the area where one of the warrants was executed. The allegations were from June 2016 to December 2016, but the warrant was not sought or issued until March 2017, he argued.
Carroll also argues the warrants were too broad and the executed search warrant improperly permitted a search of property belonging to a third party without probable cause. The executed warrant did not reference 218 Stoney Hills Road, nor did it include a description of any residence or other building on that property. The warrant specified “any Barns located on B & Ranches (sic) on Stoney Hills Road,” but that subdivision includes 178 separately platted lots and includes 13 properties fronting on Stoney Hills Road.
“This is overly broad and provided no guidance to law enforcement and no reasonable restriction on the officers’ right to search any premises in the area,” states Carroll’s brief. “The manifest purpose of the particularity requirement is to prevent general searches; this requirement ensures that the search will be carefully tailored to its justifications, and will not take on the character of the wide ranging exploratory searches the Framers intended to prohibit.”
Carroll also argued police obtained the search warrants using unreliable information provided by a confidential informant who provided no first-hand information; everything the informant knew was related to him by strangers to the investigator who obtained the warrant.
Carroll also argues his client “had no ownership interest in the workshop or the property where it was located.”
Carroll argues procedural violations, including:
• Search warrants and supporting affidavits were filed 13 past the warrant’s execution in violation of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.
• Carroll and his client couldn’t obtain an affidavit because it had not been properly filed in the district clerk’s office.
• The search warrant was not left at the property after completion of the search. The police officer who signed the warrant affidavits testified that he left the wrong warrant by mistake.
Carroll had made some or all of these arguments in hearings before Williams, but the judge did not find them compelling, and the the 216th District Attorney’s Office has asked the appeals court to affirm Williams’s ruling.
In a response brief filed in November, the DA’s office argued the search warrant did not improperly permit the search of 218 Stoney Hills Road.
“... the affidavit provided facts to the magistrate showing how the barn was part of the Appellant’s premises,” states the brief. “The affidavit also contained an accurate description of the barn and a showing was made that the barn searched was the barn described in the affidavit. Therefore, the affidavit met the requirements of specificity.”
The DA’s office also argues the information used in the affidavit to get the search warrant was legitimate and not too old, because the person who provided it had “proven to be credible and reliable to law enforcement in the past,” and because “the affidavit suggested to the magistrate that continuous and ongoing narcotics dealing activity was taking place at the Appellant’s residence and premises at time of the warrant’s issuance.”
Carroll is expected to file a brief in response to the DA’s brief in the coming weeks.
