Kerrville City Council is recommending a denial of registration with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for West Texas Aggregate LLC, which would authorize construction of a permanent rock and concrete crusher on property between the Guadalupe River and Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
The City of Kerrville will participate in an informational meeting Tuesday night with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The meeting concerns an application filed with TCEQ by West Texas Aggregate LLC.
WTA has applied to the TCEQ for an Air Quality Standard Permit (registration No. 163301), which, if granted, would authorize construction of a permanent rock and concrete crusher on property between the Guadalupe River and Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
