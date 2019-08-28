He succeeded longtime 21st District Rep. Lamar Smith, who retired last year, and Roy fought through a huge field of Republicans to win a primary and a runoff before narrowly defeating Democrat Joseph Kosper in the general election to win the seat.
Roy, 47, has entered the U.S. House with a full head of steam, making a name for himself on border security and budget issues. In Kerrville, Roy receives an enthusiastic reception from an area that cast 75% of its votes for him last November.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in Kerrville over the last two years,” Roy said. “I’ve tried to even (be here) since I’ve been elected, but it’s tough.”
Roy’s day featured a morning meeting with the chamber, a meeting with The Kerrville Daily Times Editorial Board, a Rotary Club meeting, various meetings with constituents and then culminated with a night town hall meeting with the public at Schreiner University.
During his morning meeting, Roy stressed his frustration of working in a Congress that has been immobilized by partisan fighting and intra-party fighting, especially among left-leaning Democrats.
“There is no place in the world where this is more activity for less productivity than Washington, D.C.,” Roy said.
That is top of mind for Roy, who seemed to stun the audience when he painted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) as a centrist, because of the perceived leftward swing of her party. Roy, however, is narrowly focused on four topics:
• Health care, because he believes there’s a better way than Obamacare, and, in some cases, private insurance.
• Border security, an issue that he’s been vocal about after numerous trips to the border.
• Military readiness, because he believes that the previous administration has set those who serve adrift.
• Budget, where reining in spending remains a priority, especially for a fiscal conservative.
During a nearly 40-minute conversation with Chamber of Commerce members, Roy rattled off facts and figures on all four topics that he was stressing.
“I’m really excited about something that we’ve worked together on, which is a health freedom account, which is a massively expanded health savings account,” Roy said. “I’m proud to put that out there as one of my first bills.”
During the question-and-answer session with the chamber members, Roy got plenty of questions about spending, which he describes as out of control and blames on political parties not reaching agreement to even talk to each other.
“All of us sit down at the table and make tough choices,” Roy said. “We never have to sit down at the table and fight it out. Everyone just goes to the microphone, Republicans say they want more defense spending, while Democrats say they want more non-defense discretionary spending, and then they both go, ‘We’ll borrow more money. We will have it all.’ They never have to sit down and have a tough choice.”
Throughout the day, Roy also hammered home the need to have a secure border, and that it was a top priority for the U.S.
“Whatever you hear about the border, it’s 10-times worse,” Roy said. “Today it’s better than it was two months ago, better than it was four months, and in part it’s because the Administration is working hard with Mexico to try to do some things to tighten the flow.”
