The Kerrville Public Utility Board is issuing an appeal to residents of Kerr County and the City of Kerrville to conserve their electric use as much as possible starting Sunday, Feb. 14 through Tuesday, Feb. 16, after receiving warnings anticipating record-energy demands that could impact the Texas power grid through Tuesday.
"Help us keep our community’s — and the state’s — lights on and avoid potential power-supply outage issues by conserving energy," a KPUB statement read.
