Two water-related projects are scheduled to begin soon under the control of Walker Partners, LLC after the Kerrville City Council approved the contract for the work in the amount of $231,186. Work will include the replacement of a storage tank at Lois Street and rerouting of pipes at the Methodist Encampment well site.
The storage tank and pumps at Lois Street are nearing the end of their useful life, according to city engineers, and the plan is to replace the old storage tank, a welded steel tank, with a 600,000-gallon pre-stressed concrete tank. The city will also replace the existing pumps with three 75-horsepower pumps
