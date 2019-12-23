For the second year in a row, two friends are putting together a free venison meal in the name of something very “deer” to their heart: community.
“We always had family Christmas and everybody was real tight, but as we get older, everybody’s moved away, so we don’t do that as much,” said Kerrville resident Vincent Voelkel. “I figured, why not offer that to Kerrville?”
With the help and donations of local farmers, ranchers, vendors and Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q, Voelkel and Cole Brown are putting together a meal featuring close to 20 white-tailed deer, chili, cowboy stew, spaghetti, enchiladas and more.
“Initially, it was going to be a lower-income kind of idea, but it’s evolved to be just all of the community — it doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you do or this or that,” Brown said. “Everybody’s sitting close together at the same table, eating the same kind of meal.”
Voelkel said they decided to have venison because it’s plentiful in the area and healthy.
“It’s just an homage to the Hill Country area,” Brown said. “There are so many deer, and it’s a natural resource that can be utilized and shared easily with a little bit of work put into it.”
“It’s a meal that not most people will ever have and a lot of people’s first time for venison literally left a bad taste in their mouth because it wasn’t prepared correctly,” Voelkel added. “We offer something a little different.”
Last year saw 330 plates served, and the friends are expecting twice as many this year.
The meal will be from noon to 3 p.m. today at Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q, 213 Schreiner St. There will be live music provided by Everett Steel.
All are welcome.
