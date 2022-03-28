Hundreds of woodcarvers from across the state of Texas gathered in the Happy Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center for their annual contest, clinic and show this past weekend.

Saturday was the first day of the week-long event, highlighted by the wood carving contest, where 142 hopeful entrants vied for prizes ranging from a plaque up to $400 in prize money, not to mention bragging rights for best of show.

