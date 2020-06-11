A Comfort man was jailed this week on suspicion of possessing THC, the psychoactive compound present in marijuana.
The man, Slade Angel Robeson, was arrested following an investigation that began about 3:10 a.m. June 7, when a Kerrville police officer conducted a traffic stop.
“Upon speaking with the driver he noted the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” said KPD spokesman Chuck Bocock in an email. “The driver advised the officer he had a marijuana bong in the vehicle which he had used to smoke marijuana. A probable cause search was conducted and a bong with a residue that smelled like marijuana was located as well as a wax substance with a label representing the product to be wax with THC in it.”
Robeson, born in 1998, was arrested and released from jail the same day on a $5,000 bond. Police recommended he be prosecuted on a felony drug possession charge punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
