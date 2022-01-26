The small government of Ingram has been hit hard by COVID-19 in recent weeks, officials there say.
Among those out sick the past two weeks include three public works employees, the code enforcement officer, three patrol officers, the city secretary, municipal clerk and patrol clerk, according to Ingram Police Chief Carol Twiss.
