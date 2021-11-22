The Dietert Center expects to serve more than 60 meals on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving. Those receiving a meal at home will also receive two frozen meals since Dietert will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
The Dietert Center will celebrate Thanksgiving a day early, on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Their daily luncheon will be a festive celebration of the holiday, with at least 60 diners to enjoy turkey with all the fixings.
