Members of the community spoke to students at Notre Dame Catholic School recently as part of the National Celebration of Catholic Education week.
The week celebrates the role Catholic schools play in the lives of students, their families and their communities. The theme of the event at Notre Dame was Learn, Serve, Lead and Succeed.
The seven guest speakers that attended included Lions Club President Benjamin Gardner, Kerr County Commissioner Tom Moser, Chamber of Commerce CEO Walt Koeing, Knights of Columbus member Melvin Jones, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn, Past Rotary President Christy Vandenberg and Kerrville Police Officer Jordyn Komoras.
Each offered their insight and encouragement on how to become future community leaders.
Moser invited the students to consider Kerr Country as their permanent home.
“I think it’s the best place in the world,” he said.
The young audience of 130 students in kindergarten through eighth grade might not have understood the country budget, but most raised their hands when asked if they recognized Blackburn.
“I was tickled to see how many recognized the mayor,” said Debbie Mossman, Notre Dame bookkeeper and event organizer.
One student asked Blackburn to describe the most difficult part of holding public office.
“Mainly the time to study,” said Blackburn. “There are always people that are mad at you if they don’t like what you decide, and you just have to get used to that, and you do the best you can.”
Komoras, the final speaker, captured the students’ attention.
“I have the best job in the world,” Komoras said. “I get to interact with young guys like you.”
Komoras told the audience she was their age when she decided
she wanted a career in law enforcement.
She offered those interested the opportunity to complete an application for the Kerrville Police Department Junior Citizen Police Academy. The two-week program gives children ages 11-14 the opportunity to learn what it takes to become a police officer.
Applicants must live in Kerr County and be entering into sixth, seventh or eighth grade in August.
They must attend schools in the county or participate in a homeschool program.
Application packets can be picked up in the lobby of the Kerrville Police Department.
