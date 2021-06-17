The Kerr County Commissioners Court unanimously gave the Hill Country Amateur Radio Club permission to install a 50-foot tall, free-standing tower and other equipment by a storage building on county property.
Per a contract approved Wednesday between the county and the club, tower installation and maintenance at River Star Arts and Events Park, 4000 Riverside Dr., would be completed at the sole expense of the club, which agreed to pay the county $100 a year to cover electricity costs and other expenses.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.