Big changes are coming up across the Hill Country and all across the Lone Star State this week.
Temperatures were very mild this weekend and this will continue Monday.
A blast of cold air will track across the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
This will usher very cold air across the Hill Country along with a chance of seeing wintry precipitation later this week.
Before cold air moves in, we can expect a mild Monday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Humidity levels should be much higher. High temperatures climb into the lower 70’s. Isolated showers are in the forecast throughout the day.
Fog, drizzle and a few showers are in the forecast Monday night. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Low temperatures remain in the lower to middle 50’s throughout the night.
A cold front arrives Tuesday. This makes temperatures rather challenging that day. We could warm into the 70’s and lower 80’s ahead of the front, but it will turn colder with temperatures in the 50’s by sunset. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible near a cold front. Winds become north at 10 to 20 mph once the front arrives.
It should definitely turn colder Tuesday night.
