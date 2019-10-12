The city of Kerrville has seen an uptick in car burglaries according to a report from the Kerrville Police Department.
Over the last several days, the police have received reports of multiple car burglaries. Typically, thieves will roam through neighborhoods at night, going from house to house, checking for and stealing from unlocked vehicles, a police spokesman said in a press release.
The most likely targets for theft are firearms, bags, wallets, expensive accessories, electronics — including GPS systems, speakers, CDs and cellphones — tools, spare change and mail.
The Kerrville Police Department reminds area residents to protect their property by following these guidelines:
• Keep all car doors and windows closed and locked — even when parked in driveways.
• Don’t leave valuables or packages in plain sight in vehicles. Don’t count on dark window tint to hide valuables, since many thieves use flashlights to see through window tint.
• Use built-in security systems. Doing so may also help people qualify for a discount on auto insurance.
• Set any alarm or anti-theft device. Many people believe that car alarms no longer make a difference, but they can be an effective deterrent to an auto burglary, according to a KPD press release.
• Park vehicles in an area that is visible to the public and well-lit at night. If possible, park cars in a garage. If garage parking is not available, the next best option is to park cars in your home’s driveway and install motion-sensor security lighting for the home.
• Never leave an electronic garage door opener in the car. It can provide a thief easy access to homes.
• In a safe place, keep a list of serial numbers, make and model information for commonly used electronic equipment kept in the car.
• The KPD also suggests engraving driver’s license numbers on valuables to aid in their recovery should they be lost or stolen.
IF A VEHICLE IS BURGLARIZED:
•Call the police to report the incident as soon as possible.
•Try to minimize contact with the vehicle.
•Call the KPD’s non-emergency line, 830-257-8181, to report suspicious activity.
•Remember: 9-1-1 is for emergencies only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.