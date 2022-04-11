Nicolas Agulto, left, and teammate Ian Nieves from Notre Dame Catholic School competed in the Region 4 State Championships on March 5 at Hutto Middle School in Hutto. The eighth grade robotics team qualified for the world competition against 700 other teams from across the U.S. and 27 other countries.
Olivia Valdez, left, and her coding partner, Melanie Suda, eighth graders from Notre Dame Catholic School, finished fourth in the state of Texas in a virtual robotics competition that was held over several weeks in March. They finished 89th out of more than 170 middle schools from around the world.
Nicolas Agulto, left, and teammate Ian Nieves from Notre Dame Catholic School competed in the Region 4 State Championships on March 5 at Hutto Middle School in Hutto. The eighth grade robotics team qualified for the world competition against 700 other teams from across the U.S. and 27 other countries.
Courtesy
Olivia Valdez, left, and her coding partner, Melanie Suda, eighth graders from Notre Dame Catholic School, finished fourth in the state of Texas in a virtual robotics competition that was held over several weeks in March. They finished 89th out of more than 170 middle schools from around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.