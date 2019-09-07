Democrats virtually will be willing to “crawl over broken glass” to get to the polls in 2020, said Sen. Ted Cruz to a ballroom full of people Friday evening in Kerrville.
Figuring out how to bring Republicans to the polls next election cycle to prevent Democrats from turning Texas blue was a major theme of the event, which consisted of a meet-and-greet, dinner, and speeches at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center. About 300 people were in attendance, including State Representative Andrew Murr, State Senator Dawn Buckingham, Congressman Chip Roy and a few local elected officials at the county level. A few candidates for sheriff were there. A former mayor was there, but no sitting Kerrville City Council members.
Other than the five people from Schreiner University’s student Republicans group, the color guard and a couple of elected officials’ staffers, it appeared everyone at the event was older than 40 years of age — most seemed older than that, and the vast majority were white.
Cruz told the crowd their party’s biggest problem was “preaching to the choir.”
“We’ve got to do a much better job with connecting with young people,” Cruz said, adding that Republicans also need to do a better job of getting their message to African Americans and Hispanics in the face of a media they perceive as hostile to conservatives. This was met with applause.
“The Democrats could win the state of Texas,” Cruz said. “I don’t believe they will, but we need to take this deadly serious. Because if the Democrats win Texas, it’s game over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.