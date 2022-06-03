The Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commissioner approved a preliminary plat calling for 40 homes on Coronado Drive northeast of Mountain Laurel.
The neighborhood, Cibola Trails, is to include 40 single family detached lots. The next step is approval of civil construction plans and final plat.
