The recent rains have been helpful and, if they continue, we might see an improvement over a very dry 2019.
With more than 2 inches of rain already in January, the Kerrville area is slightly above average where it should be for January, according to data at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory in Kerrville.
To be exact, 2.67 inches of rain has been recorded at the lab, while over at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, they are measuring 2.8 inches. That’s better than the 1.12 inches of average rainfall in January.
The National Weather Service, which keeps its measurement devices at Kerrville/Kerr County Airport, has measured no rainfall in Kerrville.
In 2019, just 20.05 inches of rain fell — about 10 inches below average. It was not the smallest amount of rain measured in recent years — that was in 2008 and 2011.
In 2011 and 2008, Kerrville was about 19 inches below average.
“Conservation should always be on our minds, whether it’s been raining or not. We live in a drought-prone region. We live in a region that has scarce surface water in general every day,” said Tara Bushnoe, UGRA’s natural resources coordinator.
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration lists Kerrville and Kerr County as being in a moderate drought.
“If we also don’t get our spring rains, when summer comes, things are going to intensify very quickly as far as drought conditions go, because now we’ve had a sustained almost 12 months of below-average rainfall,” Bushnoe said. “Once you start to get all of the plants into their growing season, using more water and the high temperatures increase the evaporation, things accelerate very quickly.”
Bushnoe said it’s always a good idea to have best practices in place when it comes to water conservation.
“Taking care of leaks is always the best way,” Bushnoe said. “A faucet can drip and it may seem like just a drop, but that can accumulate to a lot of water over time, and those drips can happen anywhere you have a faucet.
“If you have an irrigation system, there’s a lot of different vulnerabilities along that system that could leak, so understanding your irrigation system and having different ways to check to see if there are leaks is a great way to make sure you’re not wasting water.”
