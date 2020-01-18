An Ingram ISD employee left a firearm unattended in the restroom of Ingram Middle School on Thursday, and was consequently suspended pending further investigation, the school district announced Saturday.
"A responsible student observed the unattended weapon and reported it to the office," states a Saturday-afternoon post by Ingram Independent School District's Facebook account, which also was displayed on the district's webpage at ingramisd.net. "The firearm was recovered immediately and without incident."
A school marshal left the firearm unattended for less than two minutes, states the announcement, which did not identify the employee. The district's superintendent was not immediately available for comment.
"There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our students," states the district's online message. "We regret this unfortunate situation and will continue making every effort to keep our kids safe."
The district has five "highly trained marshals" licensed by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, according to its website.
States the district's website:
What training did the School marshals receive? The Marshals attended 80 hours of training at a police academy last summer and became highly proficient at physical security, improving campus security, use of force when necessary, active shooter response and weapon proficiency. They have been trained to watch for possible situations before they escalate. All marshals are Ingram ISD employees and hold a valid license to carry. They have all passed extensive psychological tests, are fully CPR and first aid trained. Additionally, they have attended an extensive course in non-violent crisis intervention. They will also train regularly with local law enforcement agencies, and with them, conduct joint drills and scenario training.
