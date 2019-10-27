A rapid drop in temperature and high winds didn’t hamper excitement at The Nimitz Elementary School Carnival on Thursday night.
THE SHOW MUST GO ON: The Nimitz Elementary Carnival was moved inside when the weather turned foul Thursday evening. Hundreds of excited children with their parents in tow packed the cafeteria and gymnasium to enjoy the activities, music and food.
CLASSIC CARNIVAL GAMES: Outside, The Happy Tails Petting Zoo was a popular attraction. The petable porcupine and boa constrictor were the stars. Inside, the always fun pumpkin walk and pie-throwing attractions were busy.
SERVING THE COMMUNITY: As part of the effort, Tivy High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC provided 50 students to help with the carnival, including working the booths.
“This is what we do, we serve our community,” said Col. Bobby Woods, who oversees the Tivy program.
VENDORS: On hand to serve treats were Nobili Tea, MJ’s, Buzzie’ Bar-B-Q and Kona Ice.
A GREAT SUCCESS: Judging by the size of the crowd, the Nimitz Elementary Carnival was a great success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.