The Hill Country CattleWomen will meet March 17 at the home of Teri Stone in Fredonia. Social time will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the meeting at 10:30 a.m. and lunch at noon.
There will not be a guest speaker this month, as members will spend the morning planning the Spring Round Up, Women’s Ranch Seminar and Ag Days.
Lunch will be catered, and the cost is $15 per person.
RSVP by March 10 at www.hillcountrycattlewomen.com/events or, to RSVP and get directions, email hillcountrycattlewomen
Membership in the Hill Country CattleWomen covers 14 counties in the Hill Country, including Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Real and San Saba.
Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to contact Alice Anderson at elmaxranch@gmail.com or 830-446-9691.
HCCW meets eight times each year in different areas of the Hill Country.
Members need only have an interest in promoting beef products and informing consumers about beef in their diet.
