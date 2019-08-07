Dogs will have free rein of the city Olympic Pool at a free event this month.
Wet ‘N Wag, sponsored by Dogologie in Fredericksburg, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the pool, 601 Olympic Dr. There is a limit of one dog per adult chaperone.
Registration will begin at 5 p.m. Olympic Pool access and off-leash play will be allowed through the duration of the event. Current proof of rabies vaccinations is required at registration tags or are paperwork accepted.
Owners are asked not to bring aggressive dogs and to clean up after their pets. Dog waste bags will be available on site. Dogs must be leashed when not inside the fenced area.
For additional information contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257- 7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
