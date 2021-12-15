Jake Veuriek and Mason Stueber help deliver treats for pets at the Kerr County Animal Control & Shelter Wednesday afternoon. Tally elementary collected items to donate at the shelter as part of Paws for a Cause.
Tally elementary school fifth graders help deliver treats to the Kerr County Animal Control & Shelter Wednesday afternoon.
Tom Holden
Tally elementary delivered gifts to the Kerr County Animal Control & Shelter as a part of Paws for a Cause. Pictured are Reese Sumerall, Sadie Fielder, Paxton McRae and Reagan Dunbar.
Tom Holden
Tally fifth graders deliver gifts to Kerr County Animal Control & Shelter as part of Paws for a Cause.
Tom Holden
Jake Veuriek and Mason Stueber help deliver treats for pets at the Kerr County Animal Control & Shelter Wednesday afternoon. Tally elementary collected items to donate at the shelter as part of Paws for a Cause.
Tom Holden
Tally elementary school fifth graders help deliver treats to the Kerr County Animal Control & Shelter Wednesday afternoon.
Tom Holden
Tally elementary school fifth graders help deliver treats to the Kerr County Animal Control & Shelter Wednesday afternoon.
Students from Tally Elementary School collected pet food, treats, bedding and play toys for Paws for a Cause, benefitting the Kerr County Animal Shelter, 3600 Texas Loop 534. Eighteen fourth and fifth graders descended on the animal shelter on Wednesday to help unload boxes of items to help the shelter get through the holiday season.
“This is an extreme benefit for the shelter,” said shelter assistant administrator Noe Silva. “It will go a long, long way. This time of year we get a lot of surrenders, so this donation will help a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.