Students from Tally Elementary School collected pet food, treats, bedding and play toys for Paws for a Cause, benefitting the Kerr County Animal Shelter, 3600 Texas Loop 534. Eighteen fourth and fifth graders descended on the animal shelter on Wednesday to help unload boxes of items to help the shelter get through the holiday season.

“This is an extreme benefit for the shelter,” said shelter assistant administrator Noe Silva. “It will go a long, long way. This time of year we get a lot of surrenders, so this donation will help a lot.”

