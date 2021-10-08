The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will deploy fireworks on Saturday, Oct. 16, in a public display to celebrate the second annual Kerrville River Festival. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow them on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
