The Kerr County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to appoint Rosa Hernandez as interim human resources director.
Hernandez replaces Carmen Williams, who was hired in September on a temporary basis. Williams was tasked with evaluating the department and providing guidance the county could use to find a permanent director. Williams recommended Hernandez serve as an interim human resources director while Williams completes Hernandez’s training and updates the county’s policy manual, which is anticipated to take 90 days.
