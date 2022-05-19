Kelsi Bigott, of Kerrville, walks Leroy just outside the ag barn on Friday. Leroy reportedly was found wandering Flat Rock Park and is at the ag barn along with about three other dogs, due to insufficient space at the county animal shelter off Loop 534. Bigott walked Leroy during her lunch break. She’s the community relations director for Hill Country MHDD.
“When I heard they needed people to walk (dogs), I said, ‘I can do that,’” Bigott said.
Volunteers were bringing dogs back to the county animal control facility from the ag barn on Thursday, following days of volunteers helping out due to an influx of 49 dogs to the shelter last week.
Kerrville Pets Alive! board president Karen Guerriero told The Kerrville Daily Times on Thursday that anyone seeking their lost dogs should contact or stop by the animal shelter off Loop 534 rather than the ag barn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.