Another day in a changed America and the realities of the coronavirus challenge really started being felt in Kerrville and the Hill Country.
On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide emergency to fight the virus, while President Donald Trump rolled out a national emergency that includes a public-private partnership to improve testing for the virus, which will most likely be seen here in Kerrville at Walmart and Walgreens.
While Kerrville was free from infections, the city of Kerrville announced a broad partnership between Peterson Health, the county of Kerr, Kerrville Independent School District and others to better inform the public about a potential outbreak. In a news release, the city said all of the entities would work together in a joint operations center.
Peterson Regional Medical Center said late Friday that it was putting in more stringent screening requirement for those wanting to visit the hospital. In a statement, Peterson officials said:
"Due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration of a statewide emergency to contain COVID-19 exposure, Peterson Health has implemented screening precautions for all visitors entering Peterson Regional Medical Center to ensure the safety of our patients and staff. While at this time there
are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in our immediate area, safety is our first priority. We appreciate your understanding while we make every effort to minimize the threat of any infectious disease to our patients and caregivers. Please visit www.petersonhealth.com for
the latest updates. In order to minimize the risk of any potential spreading of COVID-19 in our community,
Peterson Health is requesting community collaboration by helping us limit the number of visitors to the hospital.
Across Texas, more reports of cases started to pop up. In Tyler, there were three reports, including one critically, and in San Antonio one person tested positive — the first in the city outside of Lackland Air Force Base, where many have been quarantined from international flights or cruises.
Some of the biggest impacts in the Hill Country came in a statement from grocery chain H-E-B, which moved to tamp down the hoarding of toilet paper and cleaning supplies. The company also assured customers that it has ample stock to keep stores supplied. In a statement the company said:
In an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following per shopping trip/transaction:
Disinfecting and antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)
Liquid bleach – 2 units per transaction
Toilet paper – 2 units per transaction
Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)
Hand soap – 4 units per transaction
Water (including baby) – 4 multipacks and 4 gallons per transaction, for a total of 8 items
Hydrogen peroxide – 4 units per transaction
Rubbing (Isopropyl) alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction
Latex gloves – 4 units per transaction
Face masks – 2 units per transaction
Other companies, including Walmart, issued similar restrictions on bulk purchases of essential items.
Across Kerrville, the coronavirus pandemic was impacting life in other ways:
High school sports events have been suspended until March 29 for Tivy, Ingram, Comfort, Center Point and Harper. Those programs are all part of the state’s largest high school sports body — the University Interscholastic League. Our Lady of the Hills, which competes in the Texas Association of Parochial and Private Schools, will not play again until April 12.
The 198th and 216th district courts have been suspended until April 1, according to judicial officials. The courts will be closed for non-essential cases during this period.
The Kerr County jail has suspended visitation until further notice, as allowed by the Texas Commission of Jail Standards. The state agency today issued a memorandum allowing jails to take this action after it asked the Governor's office for authorization.
The Kerrville Veterans Hospital instituted strict guidelines for visitors, including a series of pre-screening questions.
The 2020 San Antonio Boat & Outdoor Expo scheduled for March 27-29 at the Freeman Coliseum was canceled.
A competitive dog show at the Hill Country Youth Event Center was canceled.
The city of Kerrville, however, said its facilities, including the Butt-Holdsworth Library, would remain open.
San Antonio’s Fiesta was scheduled to take place April 16-26. It will now take place Nov. 5-15.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced that it will suspend operations starting Saturday, until the end of the month. San Antonio’s SeaWorld announced it would be suspending its operations for the remainder of the month starting Monday.
The Alamo hadn’t announced if it was closing but said on its website it was monitoring the situation, but that visitors should check on the historic site’s Facebook page for more information.
