Notre Dame church and school staff, as well as teachers and staff with Our Lady of the Hills Catholic School, posed as students in an active shooter training scenario Wednesday afternoon.

The Kerrville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit combined forces with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team in the exercise.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.