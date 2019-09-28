Caring for America, through the Republican Women of Kerr County, recently delivered donations to the Fisher House in San Antonio.
In addition to items pictured, they delivered gift cards, postage and monetary donations. The Fisher House is a home away from home for the families of veterans receiving rehab for injuries such as burns, amputations, brain injuries and more.
The veterans families live at Fisher House free of charge while their loved ones are receiving rehab in close proximity to the Center for the Intrepid.
