A 17-year-old Tivy High School student was shot to death Sunday afternoon by a Kerrville Police Department officer after police said the student threatened an officer with a knife.
Police said the shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a knife-wielding male in the 900 block of Sidney Baker Street.
A witness called 911 and reported seeing a person holding a knife and walking south on Sidney Baker Street near Antler Stadium.
The witness reported the knife-carrying male crossed Sidney Baker Street at Holdsworth Drive, and a police car intercepted him at Wheless Avenue.
The Kerrville Police Department said the teenager was armed with a knife when he approached a police officer in the 900 block of Sidney Baker Street. After refusing repeated verbal commands to stop and drop the knife, the teen was shot by the officer, according to a press release issued Monday by the Kerrville Police Department.
The teen was pronounced dead on scene, and preliminary results of an autopsy conducted by Travis County will be released within days, police said.
The officer has been placed on a non-punitive administrative leave pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Kerrville Police Department. The officer’s name has not been released.
In an email to those on the Kerrville Independent School District mailing list, district officials said the student was Tommy Hranicky, but made no mention of that circumstance in his death.
“This is a tragic incident that affects the whole community,” said Kerrville Police Chief David Knight in the Monday news release. “Our thoughts are with the officer, the family of the deceased and all who have been impacted by this event.”
