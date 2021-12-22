Fitch Estate Sales, 233 Garrett Street, was the winner of the $1,000 advertising campaign from JAM Broadcasting, who co-sponsored the window decorating contest with the Historic Downtown Business Association. William Ector, left, president of the HDBA, awarded the prize to Natalee Fitch-Peppitt, daughter of the owner of Fitch; Rachel Fitch, second from left; along with Justin McClure, owner of JAM Broadcasting, and George Eychner, president of the Kerrville Christmas Lights Corp.
T.J. Moore Lumber Yard, 112 Texas 39 in Ingram, was the winner of the second prize of $500 in the Christmas window decorating contest, sponsored by the Historic Downtown Business Association and JAM Broadcasting. The $500 prize was donated by Kerrville city council member Judy Eychner. Posing in front of the Moore Lumber Yard is William Ector, left, president of the HDBA; George Eychner, president of the Kerrville Christmas Light Corp.; Eychner; Merary Forrester, staff accountant for T.J. Moore Lumber Yard; Chad Evans, lumber yard employee; and Justin McClure, owner of JAM Broadcasting.
Roger Mathews
The winners of the 2021 Window Decorating Contest, co-sponsored by the Historic Downtown Business Association and JAM Broadcasting, were awarded their prizes on Tuesday.
First prize was captured by the Fitch Estate Sales, 233 Earl Garrett St., for its old-fashioned-style decorations in the store window. There was a Christmas tree decked out with snow and a rocking chair that looked to be taken from Santa’s workshop.
