 The winners of the 2021 Window Decorating Contest, co-sponsored by the Historic Downtown Business Association and JAM Broadcasting, were awarded their prizes on Tuesday. 

First prize was captured by the Fitch Estate Sales, 233 Earl Garrett St., for its old-fashioned-style decorations in the store window. There was a Christmas tree decked out with snow and a rocking chair that looked to be taken from Santa’s workshop.

