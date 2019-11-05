We can expect more clouds and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today and Wednesday.
Humidity levels will be higher across the area for the next day or two, but colder temperatures make a return by the end of the week.
Clouds are in the forecast today. Highs warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s, depending on cloud cover. A few showers are in the forecast, and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. A weak cold front will shift winds to the north at 5 to 15 mph.
Models disagree on how cold it will get with this frontal system, so have a jacket handy in case it gets colder than expected, especially during the evening hours.
Lows range from the middle to upper 50s with a few showers and storms possible near the cold front. North winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the evening and overnight hours.
Clouds continue Wednesday with a few showers and storms possible. Highs end up in the lower to middle 70s. Southeast winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
A 50-50 chance of rain enters the forecast Thursday as our next strong cold front arrives. Highs warm into the 60s with winds becoming north during the day.
It will be much cooler Friday with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible early with chilly showers continuing through the afternoon.
It will drop to near 40 degrees again Saturday morning as we clear out during the night.
Highs in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees are expected Saturday and Sunday as we track through the weekend.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
