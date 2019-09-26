Kerrville’s Hobby Lobby is a step closer to opening, and it may be just in time for Christmas.
While Hobby Lobby has not specified an exact date, the craft superstore said in a press release that it will open sometime in late December. Kerrville officials had previously said the store could open as soon as next month.
The latest retailer to come to Kerrville will bring 35 to 50 jobs to the area, which has one of the tightest markets for qualified employees around with about a 3% unemployment rate.
Full-time employees will make $15.70 per hour while part-time employees will make $10.45 per hour.
Construction has been underway on the 55,000-square-foot building at Sidney Baker Street and Veterans Highway. The property was once an EconoLodge motel before it was acquired and torn down by Hobby Lobby developer, the Colette Group of North Carolina, on Nov. 30 last year.
“We’re tremendously excited about becoming a part of the Kerrville community,” said Kelly Black, Hobby Lobby director of advertising.
Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., a privately held national retail chain of craft and home decor stores, has 106 locations in Texas and more than 850 across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products.
The chain began in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as a miniature picture frame company named Greco in 1970. The name changed to Hobby Lobby two years later.
Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information about Hobby Lobby, visit hobbylobby.com.
