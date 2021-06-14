The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to reduce electric use as much as possible today through Friday, June 18. A significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions.
Generator owners have reported approximately 11,000 MW of generation is on forced outage for repairs; of that, approximately 8,000 MW is thermal and the rest is intermittent resources. According to the summer Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, a typical range of thermal generation outages on hot summer days is around 3,600 MW. One MW typically powers around 200 homes on a summer day.
Complaints about pedestrian safety along the single, narrow sidewalk next to northbound traffic on the Sidney Baker bridge have raised interest in the possibility of giving the path a slight facelift. At the May 4 city council meeting, council members announced they are seeking funds to widen the sidewalk and narrow the vehicle lanes.
