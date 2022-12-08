Kittens, cats, puppies and dogs benefit from the pet food drive at the Kerr County Courthouse, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, sponsored by Kerrville Pets Alive! Along with canned and bagged food, cash donations and play toys will also be accepted. All food collected will be issued to those in need during the month of December at the KPA! office, 414 Clay St.
The Kerr County Animal Services office will be open on Saturday, Dec. 17, for adoptions in conjunction with Kerrville Pets Alive! The animal services office, 3600 Loop 534, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for adoptions only, according to KPA chair Karen Guerriero.
“We have been dreaming of a white Christmas and a Saturday pet adoption event, and here we are,” Guerriero said. “This event is for adoption only. No pet reclaims or surrenders will be allowed.”
