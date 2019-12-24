It’s the end of Christmas. The green that used to liven up the living room is slowly turning brown. Pine needles are falling all over the carpet. It’s time to say goodbye.
Kerrville’s parks and recreation department will be accepting live Christmas trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 20 from those looking to get rid of them.
“Allow us to help with the (disposal) of your Christmas tree,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of parks and recreation. “It’s a convenient and free process — just remove the decorations and drop your tree off at the park. We will take care of the rest.”
Christmas trees should be free of ornaments, lights, hangers, icicles, strings and any other glass, metal, plastic, ropes, twines and binding. Trees that were not sold from retailers will be accepted.
The designated drop-off area will be located in Lehmann & Monroe Park, 200 Park Lane, near the Park Lane/La Casa Street park entrance. This program is free.
For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 830-257-7300.
